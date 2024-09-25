Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.23. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 876,122 shares trading hands.

Globalstar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

In related news, Director James Monroe III acquired 4,510,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $4,781,506.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director James Monroe III acquired 4,510,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $4,781,506.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,951.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter worth $86,000. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its stake in Globalstar by 24.6% in the second quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,245,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 245,999 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 28.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 318,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70,179 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.