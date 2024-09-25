Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.23. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 876,122 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.86.
Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter worth $86,000. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its stake in Globalstar by 24.6% in the second quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,245,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 245,999 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 28.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 318,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70,179 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
