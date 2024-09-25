Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.23. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 876,122 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.
Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Globalstar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,234,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,552 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in Globalstar by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 10,835,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,923 shares during the period. Plustick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,949,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1,551.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602,454 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,646,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 213,489 shares during the period. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
