Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 991,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Up 4.5 %

GDHG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 239,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,873. Golden Heaven Group has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $1,249.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

