Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Short Interest Down 71.3% in September

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the August 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPIX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.79. 34,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,494. The company has a market cap of $190.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3422 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPIX. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,937,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 1,191.5% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

