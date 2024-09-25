Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Short Interest Down 71.3% in September

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the August 31st total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GPIX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.79. 34,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,494. The company has a market cap of $190.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $49.23.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3422 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.