Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gouverneur Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

GOVB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

