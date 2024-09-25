Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Gouverneur Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
GOVB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.
