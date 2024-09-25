Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABWGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grab Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of GRABW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Grab has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grab stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABWFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 302,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.