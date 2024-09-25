Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grab Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of GRABW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Grab has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grab stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 302,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

