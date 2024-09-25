Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.84

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.
