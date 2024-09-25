GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MSFL traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.22. 46,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,483. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14.
GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.