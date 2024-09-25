Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSE:GTN opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. Gray Television has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Gray Television by 726.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,626 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $3,671,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

