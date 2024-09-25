Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCOGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ GECCO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. 2,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $25.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3713 per share. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

