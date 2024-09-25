Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Gap Down to $57.96

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.96, but opened at $55.97. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 599 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $665.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $379,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,277.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $379,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,277.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $248,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,706 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,920,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $173,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

