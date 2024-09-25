Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Down 91.9% in September

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,097,300 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the August 31st total of 13,535,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.9 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GWLLF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

