Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the August 31st total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GTBIF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 245,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,295. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $16.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Report on GTBIF

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.