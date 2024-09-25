Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the August 31st total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of GTBIF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 245,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,295. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $16.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.39.
Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on GTBIF
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Green Thumb Industries
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.