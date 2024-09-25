Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $139.36

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.36 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 137.90 ($1.85). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 138.90 ($1.86), with a volume of 4,875,043 shares changing hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.35. The stock has a market cap of £3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,576.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Greencoat UK Wind Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 110,000 shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £157,300 ($210,632.03). 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

