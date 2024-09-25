Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Short Interest Update

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

GREEL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 26,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.5313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.34%.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

