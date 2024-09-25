Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Update

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 690,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GWAV remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 488,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,367. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

Get Greenwave Technology Solutions alerts:

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($11.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 63.65% and a negative return on equity of 274.83%. The business had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwave Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.