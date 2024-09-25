Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greystone Logistics Stock Performance

GLGI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.39. Greystone Logistics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

