Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Greystone Logistics Stock Performance
GLGI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,789. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.39. Greystone Logistics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Greystone Logistics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greystone Logistics
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.