GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Short Interest Down 67.2% in September

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the August 31st total of 438,400 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 653,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ GRI traded up 0.01 on Wednesday, hitting 0.47. 2,538,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,613. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is 3.71. GRI Bio has a 52-week low of 0.40 and a 52-week high of 161.98.

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -4.92 earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GRI Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRI Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRI Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.23% of GRI Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

