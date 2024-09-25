GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Short Interest Down 67.2% in September

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the August 31st total of 438,400 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 653,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GRI Bio Price Performance
NASDAQ GRI traded up 0.01 on Wednesday, hitting 0.47. 2,538,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,613. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is 3.71. GRI Bio has a 52-week low of 0.40 and a 52-week high of 161.98.
GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -4.92 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GRI Bio
GRI Bio Company Profile
GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GRI Bio
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.