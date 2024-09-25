Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) COO Sells $222,211.74 in Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $222,211.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 750,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,568,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Griffon Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GFF traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,094. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.29. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 96.05%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFF. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GFF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.