Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.37

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $15.65. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 418,989 shares traded.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $87,851.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 162.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

