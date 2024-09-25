H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

FUL traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. 425,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $64.64 and a 52 week high of $87.67.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.