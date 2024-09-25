H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FUL stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. 425,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,914. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $87.67.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FUL

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.