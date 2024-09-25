Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,754,000 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 15,157,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 204.0 days.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
Shares of HDALF remained flat at $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Haidilao International has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.
About Haidilao International
