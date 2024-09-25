Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,754,000 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 15,157,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 204.0 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Shares of HDALF remained flat at $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Haidilao International has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

