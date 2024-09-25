Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Up 256.6% in September

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 256.6% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Haivision Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Haivision Systems stock traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,139. Haivision Systems has a twelve month low of C$2.44 and a twelve month high of C$5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.53.
Haivision Systems Company Profile
