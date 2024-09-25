Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Up 256.6% in September

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 256.6% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Haivision Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Haivision Systems stock traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,139. Haivision Systems has a twelve month low of C$2.44 and a twelve month high of C$5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.53.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Haivision Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.