Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $89.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $102.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

