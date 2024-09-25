HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in September

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HVPQF remained flat at $31.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile
