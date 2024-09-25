Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Short Interest Up 225.0% in September

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HROWM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

