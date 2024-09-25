Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

