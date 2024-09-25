Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 377,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 180,908 shares.The stock last traded at $35.07 and had previously closed at $35.17.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.