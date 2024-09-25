Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Trading Down 0.2%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.76 and last traded at C$8.79. Approximately 119,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 101,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.81.

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.44.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.