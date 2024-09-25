HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Marc Holmes Sells 13,782 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $465,969.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,972.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Marc Holmes sold 11,854 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $401,139.36.
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $470,360.80.
- On Monday, August 12th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $468,412.56.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $465,629.36.
HashiCorp Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of HCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. 1,408,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCP shares. Citigroup began coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.
View Our Latest Analysis on HCP
Institutional Trading of HashiCorp
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.