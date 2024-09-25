HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Marc Holmes Sells 13,782 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $465,969.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,972.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Marc Holmes sold 11,854 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $401,139.36.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $470,360.80.

On Monday, August 12th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $468,412.56.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $465,629.36.

Shares of HCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. 1,408,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCP shares. Citigroup began coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

