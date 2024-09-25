HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

HCP opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,854 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $401,139.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,957,418. 22.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

