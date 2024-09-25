Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2244 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Hays Price Performance
Shares of HAYPY remained flat at $12.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Hays has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.
Hays Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hays
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.