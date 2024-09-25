Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2244 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hays Price Performance

Shares of HAYPY remained flat at $12.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Hays has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

