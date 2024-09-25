HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. 17,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 28,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The firm has a market cap of $680.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $278,359.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

