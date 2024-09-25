HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Up 212.2% in September

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 212.2% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCWB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,418. HCW Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.78.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative net margin of 978.03% and a negative return on equity of 385.90%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HCW Biologics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCW Biologics stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCW Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCWB Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of HCW Biologics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

