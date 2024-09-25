HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Up 212.2% in September

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWBGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 212.2% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCWB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,418. HCW Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.78.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative net margin of 978.03% and a negative return on equity of 385.90%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCW Biologics stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWBFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of HCW Biologics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

