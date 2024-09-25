Head to Head Analysis: ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) vs. DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and DTE Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $82.88 billion 0.03 $41.00 million $0.12 55.17 DTE Energy $12.40 billion 2.09 $1.40 billion $6.11 20.51

Analyst Recommendations

DTE Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReNew Energy Global. DTE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ReNew Energy Global and DTE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 DTE Energy 0 4 9 0 2.69

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.92%. DTE Energy has a consensus price target of $127.58, indicating a potential upside of 1.83%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than DTE Energy.

Volatility & Risk

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 1.53% 1.23% 0.17% DTE Energy 11.18% 12.18% 2.95%

Summary

DTE Energy beats ReNew Energy Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets. This segment owns and operates distribution substations and line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. Its DTE Vantage segment offers metallurgical and petroleum coke to steel and other industries; and power generation, steam production, chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as air supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1849 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.