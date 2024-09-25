Head to Head Review: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Hargreaves Lansdown”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $72.91 million 0.24 -$29.51 million N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -28.54% N/A -19.79% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenidge Generation and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hargreaves Lansdown 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.63%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

