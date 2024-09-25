Head to Head Review: Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) vs. Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Free Report) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and Shiseido”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Acura Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acura Pharmaceuticals $1.56 million 0.20 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Shiseido $6.94 billion 1.45 $153.49 million $0.17 147.76

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acura Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Shiseido 1.03% 1.54% 0.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and Shiseido’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiseido has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and Shiseido, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Shiseido 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Shiseido beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc. and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide; and development and commercialization agreement with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC to develop LTX-03, an immediate-release tablets utilizing LIMITx technology. The company was formerly known as Halsey Drug Co., Inc. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC.

About Shiseido

(Get Free Report)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.