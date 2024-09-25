Head to Head Survey: Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenfire Resources and Occidental Petroleum”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenfire Resources $500.71 million 1.02 -$100.50 million N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum $28.92 billion 1.62 $4.70 billion $3.66 14.12

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Greenfire Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Greenfire Resources has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greenfire Resources and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenfire Resources N/A N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum 16.62% 17.91% 5.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenfire Resources and Occidental Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenfire Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Occidental Petroleum 0 8 5 1 2.50

Greenfire Resources presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.00%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $71.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.43%. Given Greenfire Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenfire Resources is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Greenfire Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenfire Resources

(Get Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

