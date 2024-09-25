Head to Head Survey: Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) & Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Tucows”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $23.00 million 0.17 $290,000.00 N/A N/A Tucows $339.34 million 0.64 -$96.20 million ($9.51) -2.09

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tucows.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A Tucows -26.01% -490.14% -11.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. beats Tucows on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

(Get Free Report)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.