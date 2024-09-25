Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$6.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$8.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of C$164.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6166667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Headwater Exploration

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.