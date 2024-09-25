Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Headwater Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$6.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$8.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of C$164.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6166667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Headwater Exploration
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- FedEx Stock Dips: Why Analysts See a Quick Rebound Coming
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Oracle Stock: Cloud and AI Tailwinds Makes This a Must-Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.