Healthcare Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:HTIA)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. 36,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,712. Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

