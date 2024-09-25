Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Healthcare Trust Price Performance
HTIA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. 33,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,697. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.34.
Healthcare Trust Company Profile
