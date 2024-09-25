Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heidelberg Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HDELY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,427. Heidelberg Materials has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

