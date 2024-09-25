Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Heidelberg Materials Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of HDELY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,427. Heidelberg Materials has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Heidelberg Materials
