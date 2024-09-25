Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the August 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
HBGRF stock remained flat at $1.38 on Wednesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.
About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.