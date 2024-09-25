Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the August 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

HBGRF stock remained flat at $1.38 on Wednesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

