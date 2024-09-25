HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Stock Price Down 12.3%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) traded down 12.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 1,594,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 306,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.98 ($0.11).

HeiQ Stock Down 12.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.83 million, a P/E ratio of -100.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze acquired 500,000 shares of HeiQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($33,476.16). Company insiders own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

