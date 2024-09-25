Helios Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.
Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.
Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, KeyCorp lowered Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Helios Technologies Company Profile
Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.
