Helios Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Helios Technologies has a payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLIO

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.