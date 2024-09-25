Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Down 61.0% in September

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the August 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Helios Towers Price Performance

Shares of HTWSF remained flat at $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,958. Helios Towers has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

