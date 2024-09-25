HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in September

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLPMF remained flat at $7.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. HELLENiQ ENERGY has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the energy sector primarily in Greece, the Southeastern Europe, and the East Mediterranean. The company operates through Refining, Supply and Trading; Marketing; Production and Trading of Petrochemicals; Electricity Generation & Trading and Natural Gas; Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons; and Electromobility segments.

