Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HP. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

